– During a recent AdFreeShows Q&A session with former WCW talent and manager Sonny Onoo, Onoo recalled Eric Bischoff and his ability as a martial artist. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sonny Onoo on Eric Bischoff: “As you know, he’s a very competitive person, by nature. All of us are, I competed as well, at the world national level. Eric was a hell of a fighter. As a matter of fact, I just seen a poster I have of Eric fighting on a National Card. He was on CBS Sports fighting a match, what we call semi-contact, now we call it kickboxing.”

On Bischoff’s issue with point karate fighting: “Eric was a pretty tough guy, he could fight, he liked fighting. His problem was you have three seconds to score when you take somebody down. … He would grab you with his right hand and sweep your front leg and he would punch you with his left hand as you’re going down.”

On how Bischoff would get DQ’ed a lot when competing in karate: “It’s supposed to be a controlled blow, so he got DQ’ed a lot! He could’ve won a lot more championships if he didn’t get DQ’ed. Maybe he just got carried away, or maybe he didn’t care about winning, but he sure liked fighting.”