Sonya Deville Says She’s Currently Retired From Wrestling, But ‘Never Say Never’

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Sonya Deville confirmed that she has retired from wrestling, although she noted that could only be ‘for now’. Deville was released from WWE back in February. She said that it feels weird to think about wrestling for any other promotion.

She said: “It’s so cliché because it’s like, you know, (some people) are like, ‘Yeah, I’m done’ and then you see ‘em… Definitely for now (I’m retired). Never say never but, right now I feel at peace with that. I’m not gonna lie and I haven’t said this but, it almost is like an open wound and if I think about wrestling somewhere else, it’s like, I was so loyal to the company. It was my only home from 21 years old to 31. I’m a ride or die type of person in general. So, it’s weird to even think about doing that, but not there.”

Meanwhile, she noted that she was getting into acting and recently did a holiday film with Mick Foley. She added: “Doing a holiday film. You might see a fellow WWE legend, in his own right, Mick Foley, in there. So yeah, Mick Foley and Sonya Deville in a holiday film together. Who would have thought? So I don’t know if it’ll get out before this Christmas actually. I don’t know, but we just filmed it. I was just in Nashville filming it. Really, really fun. Nobody loves Christmas more than Mick Foley and he’s sitting there and he’s showing me the homemade Christmas cards he makes for people. I mean, he’s just incredible. He’s one of the nicest, most genuine human beings I’ve ever met and so to hang out with him on set for the day was awesome… It’s ‘The Heartbreak…’ and there’s some really funny, like, if you know, you know things in there that I think wrestling fans are really gonna like.“