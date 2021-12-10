Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose On Potentially Acting Outside of WWE

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are both interested in making moves into the world of acting if such an opportunity ever arises. The two WWE stars spoke with PopCulture.com for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

Deville on her acting experience: “I took my first acting class when I was like 13 years old in south Jersey. I’ve always had a passion for theater, and drama, and acting. It sounds weird and corny, but it’s almost therapeutic for me to get into a role and just immerse myself in it and just be somebody else. And I love doing that with what I do right now, but I would love to further that one day. And I think that a path like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena is admirable to almost anybody in the company. And I’d love to be one of the females to make that transition so hugely as well.”

Rose on being up for acting opportunities: “I think that’s one of those things that most of us would love to inspire to be, obviously like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena. It’s just one of those things where it’s really cool in WWE to be able to show other sides of that. I think to piggyback off with what Daria (Sonya Deville) just said about her role that she’s in right now, like when Daria first got signed and we both first got signed, you kind of get, not pigeonholed, but you’re kind of like, ‘She’s the fighter. She’s the bikini model. She’s the whatever.’ I think it’s really cool for Daria to be in this role right now. I always tell her just because she’s able to show that she can talk great on the mic, she has all these different layers to her character.”