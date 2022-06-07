wrestling / News

Southeast First Uncharted Territory Results 6.06.22: AC Mack Faces Mike Bailey

June 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
IWTV Uncharted Territory 6-06-22 Image Credit: IWTV

– Uncharted Territory Episode 4.05 took place on June 6 at the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennesee. The show aired on IWTV.
Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Jaden Newman beat Colby Corino
* Alex Kane beat Ace Perry
* Kevin Ku beat Kyle Matthews
* Veda Scott beat Kenzie Paige
* Krule beat Ryan Galeone
* High Flying Star Machines (BoJack & Diego Hill) def. Air BNB (Bobby Flaco & Brogan Finlay)
* Discovery Gauntlet: Damion Turner beat DMC
* Robert Martyr beat Kevin Giza
* Adam Priest beat Hoodfoot
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: AC Mack (c) beat Mike Bailey to retain the title.

