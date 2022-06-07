Southeast First Uncharted Territory Results 6.06.22: AC Mack Faces Mike Bailey

– Uncharted Territory Episode 4.05 took place on June 6 at the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennesee. The show aired on IWTV.

Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Jaden Newman beat Colby Corino

* Alex Kane beat Ace Perry

* Kevin Ku beat Kyle Matthews

* Veda Scott beat Kenzie Paige

* Krule beat Ryan Galeone

* High Flying Star Machines (BoJack & Diego Hill) def. Air BNB (Bobby Flaco & Brogan Finlay)

* Discovery Gauntlet: Damion Turner beat DMC

* Robert Martyr beat Kevin Giza

* Adam Priest beat Hoodfoot

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: AC Mack (c) beat Mike Bailey to retain the title.