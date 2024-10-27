Spitfire Retain Knockouts Tag Team Titles at TNA Bound for Glory, Rosemary Turns on Wendy Choo

NXT’s Wendy Choo attempted to win TNA gold, but Spitfire were able to retain the Knockouts tag team titles at Bound for Glory. Choo teamed with Rosemary against Dani Luna and Jody Threat in the night’s second title match. Spitfire managed to hit Pressure Drop to pick up the win. After the match, Rosemary speared Choo and then kissed her lifeless body before leaving.

Spitfire are currently in their second reign as champions and have held the belts for 44 days. They won them at Victory Road on September 13.