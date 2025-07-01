Spoiler For New Match At WWE Evolution

A new match for WWE Evolution was revealed during this week’s Smackdown taping. As noted in the spoilers from Monday’s taping, Trish Stratus appeared and accepted a challenge from Tiffany Stratton for the all-women’s PPV.

WWE Evolution takes place on July 13th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally. The updated card is:

* Women’s World Championship Match: Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Three Teams TBA

* Women’s Battle Royale: Competitors TBA