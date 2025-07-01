wrestling / News
Spoiler For New Match At WWE Evolution
A new match for WWE Evolution was revealed during this week’s Smackdown taping. As noted in the spoilers from Monday’s taping, Trish Stratus appeared and accepted a challenge from Tiffany Stratton for the all-women’s PPV.
WWE Evolution takes place on July 13th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally. The updated card is:
* Women’s World Championship Match: Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Three Teams TBA
* Women’s Battle Royale: Competitors TBA