Spoiler on Former WWE NXT Superstar Making AEW Debut at Dark TV Tapings

– Former WWE NXT Superstar and North American Champion Leon Ruff made his AEW debut earlier today at the AEW Dark TV tapings in Orlando, Florida. The tapings were held today at Universal Studios Orlando. Photos of Ruff at the tapings have surfaced on social media, which you can view below.

Leon Ruff was released by WWE last August. More details on the results from the tapings and Ruff’s opponent are not yet available.