Spoiler on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
February 17, 2022
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will open with a contract signing between Moose and W. Morrisey for their match at No Surrender. The two men will face each other for the Impact World title on Saturday, February 19.
Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2022 will be held at the Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
