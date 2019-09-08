wrestling / News
Spoiler On Who Is Backstage At MLW War Chamber Taping
September 7, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is backstage at the MLW War Chamber taping in Dallas. It’s unknown what his role at the show will be, if any. Austin Aries said last month that he’s been training Mir for a pro wrestling debut. He previously made an appearance at a Future Stars of Wrestling event back in June, where he confronted Killer Kross.
More Trending Stories
- David Starr Explains How His Heel Character Called WALTER a ‘Sellout,’ Discusses Problems With WWE Scooping Up Indie Talent
- Impact Wrestling Night 2 of TV Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross on Randy Orton’s Babyface Turn in 2004, Why It Didn’t Work, Vince Not Thinking Orton Was Ready
- Bruce Prichard on Why Rick Martel Isn’t in the Hall of Fame, Martel Never Getting a Singles Title Run