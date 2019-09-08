wrestling / News

Spoiler On Who Is Backstage At MLW War Chamber Taping

September 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW War Chamber

PWInsider reports that former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is backstage at the MLW War Chamber taping in Dallas. It’s unknown what his role at the show will be, if any. Austin Aries said last month that he’s been training Mir for a pro wrestling debut. He previously made an appearance at a Future Stars of Wrestling event back in June, where he confronted Killer Kross.

