Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Debuting At TNA Impact Taping

A former WWE star made his debut at Friday’s TNA Impact taping. Fightful reports that Cedric Alexander appeared at the taping, which was livestreamed as a “sneak peek” on the TNA+ free tier ahead of the episode’s actual airing next Thursday.

Alexander showed up at the show and confronted Mustafa Ali after Ali threatened his Order 4 stablemates with a chair. The group ended up standing with Alexander against Ali.

Alexander is a WWE alumnus, having announced his release in February. There was speculation tbat Alexander might join his former allies in the Hurt Syndicate in AEW, but that does not appear to be the case for now.