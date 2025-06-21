wrestling / News
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Debuting At TNA Impact Taping
A former WWE star made his debut at Friday’s TNA Impact taping. Fightful reports that Cedric Alexander appeared at the taping, which was livestreamed as a “sneak peek” on the TNA+ free tier ahead of the episode’s actual airing next Thursday.
Alexander showed up at the show and confronted Mustafa Ali after Ali threatened his Order 4 stablemates with a chair. The group ended up standing with Alexander against Ali.
Alexander is a WWE alumnus, having announced his release in February. There was speculation tbat Alexander might join his former allies in the Hurt Syndicate in AEW, but that does not appear to be the case for now.
CEDRIC ALEXANDER IS IN TNA!!! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/NL3PqSi1Ww
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 20, 2025
So we aren't getting Cedric Alexander in the Hurt Business for a bit. Since he showed up at TNA. pic.twitter.com/cS3yYRt29A
— KillerKDemons 🔜 TNA (@killerkdemons) June 20, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Latest Update on If WWE Is Considering a Heel Turn For Cody Rhodes
- WWE Reportedly Has Issues Promoting American Gladiators and Happy Gilmore 2 Due to AEW Talent Involvement
- Update on AEW Status of Juice Robinson, Britt Baker and Jack Perry
- WWE Confirms That Goldberg Will Wrestle His Last Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event