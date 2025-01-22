Spoiler On WWE Hall of Famer Appearing on WWE LFG

PWInsider reports that a WWE Hall of Famer is set to appear on WWE LFG and their appearance has already been filmed. According to the report, Ric Flair will appear during the show and filmed his material earlier this month. It was shot at the WWE Performance Center.

The show follows The Undertaker, Mickie James, Booker T and Bubba Ray Dudley as they mentor WWE recruits to help them with training and gaining success in the company. Multiple matches have already been taped that will be included for the show.