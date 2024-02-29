Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Roderick Strong, Brian Cage, Christian Cage & Killswitch def. HOOK, Daniel Garcia, Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta

* Buddy Matthews was set to wrestle someone when Bark Briscoe attacked. The two fought around the ring and Briscoe was set to nail Matthews with a spike when the House of Black attacked. Mark fought them off with a chair and took the fight with Matthews to the stage, apparently intending to burn Matthews with pyro before security stopped him.

* All Star Scramble Qualifier: Dante Martin def. Bryan Keith & Penta El Zero Mieda

* Thunder Rosa def. Cassandra Golden

* Private Party def. Chris Daniels & Matt Sydal when Jay Lethal attacked Sydal to cost them the match.

* Mariah May def. Angelica Risk

* Toni Storm came out and called for Deonna Purrazzo to come to the ring and said their friendship was more important than the match. She said she loved Deonna’s wrestling and who she is but there can only be one champion and it won’t be Purrazzo. They ended up brawling and Mariah May made the save, getting taken out with a piledriver.

* Tony Schiavone interviewed Wardlow who promised to win the All Star Scramble. Chris Jericho came out and said he had a chance at Revolution to get back to being champion and said he knows he’s good enough, but is Wardlow. The two talked about Wardlow’s ups and downs and Wardlow said he was done with scraps and it led to Jericho challenging him to a fight. Powerhouse Hobbs then attacked Jericho and beat him down in the aisle.

* The Acclaimed & Colten Gunn def. The Dark Order