Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Tony Schiavone interviewed The Don Callis Family, during which it was said that Kyle Fletcher’s destiny was to win the Continental Classic. Callis said no one can challenge them.

* Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Davis def. Lance Archer & Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita tried to attack Hobbs but was nailed with a spinebuster, and Hobbs suggested he was coming for Takeshita’s title.

* Deonna Purrazzo def. Shazza McKenzie

* Toni Storm def. Harley Cameron

* Matt Cardona def. Bryan Keith