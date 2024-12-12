wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
December 11, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Tony Schiavone interviewed The Don Callis Family, during which it was said that Kyle Fletcher’s destiny was to win the Continental Classic. Callis said no one can challenge them.
* Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Davis def. Lance Archer & Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita tried to attack Hobbs but was nailed with a spinebuster, and Hobbs suggested he was coming for Takeshita’s title.
* Deonna Purrazzo def. Shazza McKenzie
* Toni Storm def. Harley Cameron
* Matt Cardona def. Bryan Keith