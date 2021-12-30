wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers from the show below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Darby Allin defeated Anthony Bowens by pinfall. Max Caster performed a rap before the match. Sting was at ringside with Allin. After the match, Andrade El Idolo came out and distracted Allin, which allowed The Acclaimed to leave Allin laying.
* Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeated The Bunny and Penelope Ford in a Street Fight. This was a wild and crazy match with plenty of weapons (barbed wire, tables, ladders, thumbtacks, chairs, etc.) and blood. Ford was the only one who didn’t have a face covered in blood at the end. The Bunny tapped out to Jay for the finish. The crowd was really into this match, much more than the other Rampage matches tonight.
* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes retained over Ethan Page. Rhodes was much more over than he was for last week’s title win in Greensboro. Page had great heel heat. Arn Anderson was with Rhodes while Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky were with Page.
