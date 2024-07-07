Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s Rampage at last night’s Collision taping, and the spoilers are now online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Malakai Black & Brody King def. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari

* Roderick Strong def. Ben Bishop. Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy were on commentary and stared down The Undisputed Kingdom afterward.

* Rey Fenix def. Angelico, Komander and AR Fox

* Thunder Rosa def. Rachael Ellering. Deonna Purrazzo attacked Rosa post,match and Ellering tried to make the save but was taken out.

* Shane Taylor Promotions def. Top Flight & Action Andretti