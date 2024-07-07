wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
July 7, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s Rampage at last night’s Collision taping, and the spoilers are now online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* Malakai Black & Brody King def. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari
* Roderick Strong def. Ben Bishop. Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy were on commentary and stared down The Undisputed Kingdom afterward.
* Rey Fenix def. Angelico, Komander and AR Fox
* Thunder Rosa def. Rachael Ellering. Deonna Purrazzo attacked Rosa post,match and Ellering tried to make the save but was taken out.
* Shane Taylor Promotions def. Top Flight & Action Andretti