Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches ahead of Monday night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see those results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Apollo Crews defeated John Morrison
* Jaxson Ryker defeated Veer
