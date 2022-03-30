wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

March 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider

* Xyon Quinn defeated Dante Chen

* Kayden Carter defeated Tatum Paxley

* Damon Kemp defeated James Drake (with Zack Gibson). Malik Blade and Edris Enofe kept Gibson from getting involved.

