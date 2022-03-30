wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up
March 29, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider
* Xyon Quinn defeated Dante Chen
* Kayden Carter defeated Tatum Paxley
* Damon Kemp defeated James Drake (with Zack Gibson). Malik Blade and Edris Enofe kept Gibson from getting involved.
