Spoilers From Friday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

– Impact Wrestling held their latest TV taping in New York City on Friday night. You can see the results below per PWInsider:

Xplosion: Buster Jackson & Matt McIntosh vs. General Justice & Nikos Rikos

These are all talents from New Jersey’s WrestlePro promotion. Some solid back and forth wrestling. McIntosh looked especially strong with a moonsault off the top to the floor. Solid, fun match.

Your winners, Buster Jackson & Matt McIntosh!

The Rascalz’ Trey vs. Shawn Donovan

The story early on was Trey using his speed and finesse to throw off Donovan’s power. Trey was cut off and worked over for a bit. Donovan looked real solid with everything he did. Trey made a comeback and came off the top with a missile dropkick. He missed a clothesline in the corner. Donovan peppered him with forearms. Trey trapped him on the top and nailed a 619 go the legs, sending him down to the mat. Trey hit a flying elbow and scored the pin.

Your winner, Trey!

Donovan showed some real promise here.

TJ Crawford vs. Josh Alexander

Alexander played the dominating heel, demolishing Crawford, who got some hope spots in. Alexander kept beating him down. Alexander slammed him hard and sent him into the ropes. He mauled Crawford with elbows in the corner. Crawford kicked him off during a charge but was still caught with an overhead suplex. Alexander charged but missed and hit the buckles hard. Crawford exploded with some well timed, crisp offense. He nailed a nice kick to the head and a leap into a cutter. He nailed a standing, twisting moonsault for a near fall and hit a sunset flip. Alexander caught him like he was going for an exploder but drilled him with a backbreaker and scored the pin.

Your winner, Josh Alexander!

The result was never in question but Crawford’s work was a nice surprise here. A really nice bout.

Rob Van Dam came to the ring with Katie Forbes. She introduced him and they lecherously made out in the ring. He said that he doesn’t know why he’s getting all this attention lately, but he will take it because wrestling fans have no attention span. While all eyes are on him, in case you don’t know, he’s making a stand. He’s claiming all the credit that is long overdue for inspiring every wrestler you will see in the ring tonight, but for giving them every move they do. He’s been ripped off by every single wrestler. He can see it in every one of them and in his opponent at Hard to Kill, Brian Cage. People are referring to it as a dream match. He’s sure it is a dream match for Cage, he’s the biggest RVD mark of all.

Cage came to the ring and went face to face with RVD, They began brawling. Cage took him down with a lariat. He lifted him for a move but Forbes lowblowed him. Van Dam kicked him and took him down. Forbes held a chair in front of Cage. Van Dam teased the Van Terminator but didn’t do it order to screw the fans out of seeing it. He instead hit the Skateboard dropkick.

OVE vs. The Rascalz vs. Reno Scum vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann

No tags are needed for this they announced.

Everyone brawled. Chaotic battling all over the ring and the floor. They went into a series of dives. This was all action and too much to recap. Willie Mack went down after something outside of my line of sight and the match was stopped to help him to the back. He was limping bad. They continued after he was removed.

Swann nailed a handspring into a double cutter on Reno Scum. He was attacked by The Crists. They nailed a double slam on him and nailed kicks to Swann. Reno Scum and OVE battled back and forth. Swann re-entered the fray but was hit with a Crucifixbomb into the buckles. He still kicked up, shocking Reno Scum. The Rascalz started hitting all sorts of offense but Jake Crist powerslammed Dez into the buckles. Swann fought back against both Crists at the same time. Swann nailed a 450 splash and scored the pin.

Your winners, Willie Mack and Rich Swann!

Good match with lots of chaotic, fun action. The Mack deal was a well done work.

Joey Ryan vs. Acey Romero

Ryan did all his usual stunts. Romero ran him over with a big high cross bodyblock. He nailed a big spinebuster for a two count. Romero went for a low headbutt but hit Ryan’s, well, penis and hurt himself. Ryan went to put his lollipop in Romero’s mouth and it ended up in the referee’s mouth. He went down. Ryan went to do the flip but Johnny Swinger hit the ring and pulled him and placed it on his own. He tried to do the flip but it wouldn’t work. Ryan nailed him and superkicked Romero and scored the pin.

Your winner, Joey Ryan!

Impact Wrestling Champion Sami Callihan came to the ring. He said he was here to expose Tessa Blanchard. He said everyone is talking about Hard to Kill and how they are making history. He said to him it’s just another wrestling match and he would spit in her face like he would any man’s face. He said everyone else villifies him and makes it about gender, but that’s not what it is to him. She was Tully Blanchard’s daughter and raised by Magnum TA, He had to fight for everything and fight to become champion. He never had to ask Daddy to get him a tryout. Tessa came out but was attacked by Sawyer Fulton. They worked her over. Ken Shamrock made the save with his ribs taped and everyone brawled. Tessa and Sami brawled to the back. Fulton laid out Shamrock.

We are told Willie Mack is fine.

Gama Singh cut a promo and said Impact would be a “whisper in the wind” without the Desi Hit Squad. He introduced Mahabali Shera and The Desi Hit Squad.

Daga & TJP & Fallah Bah vs. Desi Hit Squad & Mahabali Shera

The DHS had control when they cheated but Daga kept outsmarting them. They did a comedy bit where TJP and Bah hit a double elbow and stereo kip ups, which didn’t work so well for Bah. Daga was working over Singh when the others interfered, allowing Singh to take control and score several two counts. Daga was triple-teamed but kept kicking out at the last second. TJP finally got a hot tag. Everyone battled. Daga tried to cut Shera down with kicks and nailed a big flip bump to the floor. Fallah teased doing one. TJP held the ropes open for him to hit a big tope suicida. That brought down the house. Daga nailed a backcracker and TJP dove on Raju for a two count. More dives. Shera kicked out of a sunet flip from TJP. He caught and hit a chokenstein for the pin.

Your winners, Mahabali Shera & The Desi Hit Squad!

Really good match.

Rosemary vs. Jessicka Havoc (with Jim Mitchell)

They brawled out of the gate. Havoc nailed Rosemary in the ropes as she went for a tope. Havok caught her and smashed her backward with an over the knee backbreaker. Su Yung, no longer undead, came out on the entrance ramp. Havoc worked over Rosemary in the corner and nailed a pair of hip attacks. She nailed several bootscrapes to the face in the corner. Rosemary was able to use her weight to hang backwards over the ropes to try to choke out Havoc. Jim Mitchell grabbed Yung, which made Rosemary break and go after him. Havoc pulled her back in and hit a hanging DDT off the ropes. She nailed a tombstone piledriver and scored the pin.

Your winner, Havoc!ne

X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Petey Wlliams

Some nice back and forth action. Williams hit a back suplex but Austin landed on his feet and drilled him witn an enziguiri. Austin worked him over with a front facelock and began drilling him with kicks to the legs and mid-section. Williams came back with another back suplex. He called for the Canadian Destroyer but Austin blocked it and nailed a nice neckbreaker for a two count. Williams went for the Destroyer but was cut off and drilled into the turnbuckles. They battled to the top. Williams scored several big moves until Austin nailed the running Blockbuster and scored the pin.

Your winner, Ace Austin!

Kiera Hogan & Madison Rayne & Taya Valkyrie vs. ODB & Tenille Dashwood & Jordynne Grace

Dashwood and Rayne started out and went back and forth. Team Grace tagged in and out, worked over Rayne. Taya tagged in and cut over Grace. Kiera tagged in and nailed a running dropkick to Grace’s head. Rayne tagged in and drilled her with punches in the corner. ODB made the hot tag and cleaned house and nailed the Bronco Buster on Taya and Rayne. Keira distracted the referee, allowing Taya to work over ODB, who came back and nailed a move for the pin on Taya. Grace wasn’t happy ODB got the pin.

Your winners, ODB & Tenille Dashwood & Jordynne Grace!

Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann

Some good back and forth action early. Swann nailed a series of punches in the corner. Page controlled Swann and stomped him. He nailed a back elbow. Page whipped him hard into the buckles. Page choked him against the ropes and argued with Mack on the floor. That allowed Josh Alexander to work over Swann. Swann was tossed back to the ring and tried to fight back but was kicked down. Page sent him into the ropes but was kicked away. Swann came to life with some leaping kicks and clotheslines. He ran over Page’s back and kicked him backwards in the face. Swann set up and charged with a leaping enziguiri on Page in the corner for a two count. Swann put together some cool offense with the crowd really getting behind him. Page came back with a BIG running shoulderblock that wiped Swann out. He went to the top but Swann cut him off. Page overpowered him and slammed him down into the ring. He nailed a swanton for a two count. The crowd popped for Swann kicking out. Alexander got involved and Mack finally had enough, hitting the ring and nailing Page. Swann was DQ’d.

Your winner, Ethan Page!

Some damn good wrestling here. The finish seemed to set up a tag title bout at Hard to Kill.

Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards.

Elgin came out. Edwards attacked him and security held them apart. Edwards took the mic and said they don’t need to wait for Hard to Kill and said they can do it NYC style. He hit a big dive and wiped out Elgin and security. He and Elgin brawled all over on the floor. Edwards went for a rana but Elgin caught him and went for a powerbomb. Edwards escaped and went to the apron and nailed a superkick. They chopped each other back and forth and exchanged superkicked on the floor. They battled back and forth with big moves. Elgin scored several two counts but Edwards kept kicking out. The crowd was rallying Edwards. Elgin used his power to beat down Edwards and kept nailing big suplexes. Edwards finally made a comeback and hit a suplex but was too tired to go for the cover. The crowd rallied them both. You can tell the crowd is tired from the long few nights. They battled into the corner, where Edwards nailed a top rope rana. He hit a pumphandle into a sit-down powerbomb for a two count. Elgin came back with a big clothesline in the corner. He nailed a Falcon Arrow for a two count. Edwards drilled him with a series of chops in the corner. Elgin reversed him and nailed a series of clotheslines. Elgin drilled him with hard chops. Edwards reversed and fired back with hard clotheslines in the corner. The crowd loved all this. They continued to beat the hell out of each other. They crashed down. The crowd chanted, “This is awesome!” Edwards nailed the shining wizard to the back of the head but was too spent to go for the cover. They drilled each other with forearms until Elgin snapped Edwards with a KO shot.. He went down but came back after being sent into the ropes with a big lariat. Edwards nailed a sit-down powerbomb for a two count. They kept killing each other. Elgin nailed a lariat for another two count. The crowd kept coming alive when Edwards kicked up. Elgin nailed the bucklebomb and drilled him with a big sit-down powerbomb for the pin.

Your winner, Michael Elgin!

Excellent, still match.

Moose & Rob Van Dam (with Katie Forbes) vs. Brian Cage & Rhino.

Moose and Cage started out and battled back and forth. Cage nailed a rana on Moose. Cage came back with a spinebuster. Rhino tagged in and worked over Moose. Rhino clotheslined him over the top to the floor. Rhino did RVD’s pose to mock him. Moose cut him off and choked him against the ring. Rhino came back with a suplex and made the hot tag to Cage. RVD tagged in and they faced off. Moose attacked Cage and they doubleteamed Rhino. Rob worked over Cage and teased Rolling Thunder but stopped and posed instead. Moose and Cage battled. Rhino and Moose faced off and slugged it out. Moose nailed a big boot. He nailed another on Cage. Everyone battled back and forth and were down. The crowd clapped and chanted for RVD. He went to the top for the five star frog splash but missed. Rhino gored him. He went to Gore Moose, who avoided him and sent him into the buckles. Moose went to the top and posed like RVD but missed a frog splash. Rhino gored him. Cage speared him and pinned him.

Your winners, Brian Cage and Rhino!