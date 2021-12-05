Spoilers From MLW Azteca Underground & The Crash Show

MLW’s Azteca Underground and The Crash held a joint show on Friday, and the spoiler results are online. You can see the results below for the show per PWInsider. It took place in Tijuana, Mexico and had an estimated 4,500-5,000 fans:

* Proximo defeated Toto.

* Mecha Wolf 450 defeated Extreme Tiger.

* Lucha Trios Match: Aramis & Black Destiny & Myzteziz Jr. defeated Arez & Black Danger & Dinamic.

* Mads Krugger defeats Bestia 666 in a Ladder Match.

* MLW Tag Team Champions 5150 defeated Aero Star & Drago.

* Psycho Clown defeats Richard Holliday.

* Trios Match: El Hijo del Vikingo & Laredo Kid & Octagon Jr. defeated MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane & Davey Richards & Rey Horus.

* Hardcore Match: MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone & Pagano defeated Black Taurus & MLW Carribean Champion King Muertes.