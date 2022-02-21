Spoilers From Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped content for their upcoming episodes on Sunday in New Orleans, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Giselle Shaw defeated a local talent in a dark match.

* Ace Austin & Mike Bailey defeated Jake Something & Trey Miguel.

* Moose comes to the ring and cuts a promo making reference to Roman Reigns and Matt Cardona. Heath Miller came out and demanded a title shot, saying when asked where he was last night that COVID protocols were at fault. Moose says he doesn’t care about a bunch of people, incluing Heath’s kids, which led to Heath attacking Moose and taking him down. He held the belt up and then layed it on Moose.

* Brian Myers defeated Crazzy Steve after faking being hit by Black Taurus, resulting in Decay being ejected from the ring.

* Jordynne Grace challenged Matt Cardona in a No DQ Match for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship. The match used various weapons and saw Cardona win by pinfall.

* Masha Slamovich defeated Rachel Rose in about a minute.

*Brian Myers at ringside with his own table.

* Bhupinder Gujjar defeated John Skyler. Biyan Myers had a table at ringside and W. Morrissey comes out to attack him after the match. Skyler stopped Morrissey from putting Myers through a table, and got put through himself instead.

* Deonna Purazzo defeated Lady Frost by submission.

* JONAH defeated Zicky Dice in about a minute and attacked Dice after the match.

* Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Kenny King defeated Rich Swann, Chris Sabin & Willie Mack. Maria Bennett introduced Eddie Edwards, and Team Impact was forced to leave by Scott D’Amore. Eddie said he felt betrayed by ROH when they closed, but said that’s not why he joined Honor No More. He said he had faith in what Impact was doing, mentioning how he did so even when Don Callis was helping Kenny Omega. He waited to get his shot and all these other people did nothing, and Impact showed no faith in him. Alisha came out and said Eddie had turned his back on his family, and Edwards said Honor No More is his family now, and whether she’s still his family is up to her. He left Alisha in the ring.

* Cassie Lee defeated Madison Rayne.

* Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green in a match where Mickie James was on commentary.

* JONAH defeated Johnny Swinger in about 30 seconds. PCO came out and JONAH nailed him. PCO sat up and JONAH exited.

* Steve Maclin defeated Eddie Edwards by DQ after Edwards used a kendo stick. Team Impact ran out and Heath challenged Vincent to a match.

* Heath defeated Vincent, after which Honor No More attacked and it turned into a big brawl. Moose came out and was taken down by Heath, who “pinned” him to a crowd three-count.

* The Good Brothers, Chris Bey, & Jay White defeated The Guerrilla of Destiny & Violent by Design in a match that initially fell to chaos, but was then made No DQ. The GOD brawled with The Good Brothers to the backstage area during the match. They deventually came back and after the match, they hit Bey with their finisher. Tanga Loa called out Jay White after he ran off for leaving his man to die and said he was coming after him.