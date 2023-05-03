wrestling / News
Spoilers From UWN Championship Wrestling Taping
UWN taped content for UWN Championship Wrestling on Wednesday, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the show below, per per PWinsider:
* David Marquez started off by talking to the audience and getting them warmed up. He asked them for their best wishes for UWN getting a big business opportunity this week.
* Jordan Clearwater started the taping by an interview with Adnan Kureishy, who said that Clearwater wanted them to know he is better looking and the fans should be quiet.
* Slice Boogie def. Cameron Gates
* United Heritage Championship Match: Kevin Martenson def. Evan Daniels
* The Institution attacked Papo Esco
* United Television Championship Match: Jack Banning def. Papo Esco after a ref bump and shot to the head with the title.
* Zeda Zhang def. Bryn Thorne
* Bateman def. Peter Avalon
* Golden Opportunity Qualifying Match: EJ Sparks def. R3 Charles Cassus
* United World Tag Team Championship Match: TMZ def. Michael Hopkins & Miggy Rose
* Savanna Stone def. Brittnie Brooks
* Beef Candy def. The Institution
* Golden Opportunity Qualifying Match: Sledge def. Dom Kubrick
* United World Championship Lumberjack Match: Danny Limelight def. Jordan Clearwater. The Lumberjacks were The Institution (Jack Banning, Honest Jon, Brendan Divine), TMZ (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera), The Bodega (Papo Esco, Slice Boogie), Beef Candy (Richie Slade & Flex McCallion), Sledge & EJ Sparks.
