Spoilers From Saturday’s ROH TV Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH TV at last night’s Collision taping, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per Cagematch.net:

* The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson def. Jay Marston, Isaiah Harris & Eric Eznite

* Anthony Henry, Cole Karter & Griff Garrison def. The Infantry & Serpentico

* Jacoby Watts def. Brandon Cutler

* Marina Shafir def. Maggie Minerva

* Lance Archer def. Deonn Rusman

* Leyla Hirsch def. Diamante

* Titan def. Aaron Solo

* Lee Johnson def. Alex Reynolds