wrestling / News
Spoilers From Saturday’s ROH TV Taping
June 9, 2024 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for ROH TV at last night’s Collision taping, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below from the taping, per Cagematch.net:
* The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson def. Jay Marston, Isaiah Harris & Eric Eznite
* Anthony Henry, Cole Karter & Griff Garrison def. The Infantry & Serpentico
* Jacoby Watts def. Brandon Cutler
* Marina Shafir def. Maggie Minerva
* Lance Archer def. Deonn Rusman
* Leyla Hirsch def. Diamante
* Titan def. Aaron Solo
* Lee Johnson def. Alex Reynolds
More Trending Stories
- More on WWE-TNA Relationship, NXT Talent Interested In Working With TNA Wrestlers
- Hulk Hogan Anoints Shinichiro Kawamatsu as His Protege, Grants Him the Axe Bomber in Japan
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Cocaine and Pharmaceuticals Running Rampant in Wrestling
- Eric Bischoff On Why WCW Changed The Sandman’s Entrance, Interest In Sable