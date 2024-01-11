wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH TV Taping Before AEW Dynamite
January 10, 2024
Some matches for ROH TV were taped before this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:
* Top Flight def. The Butcher & The Blade
* Mark Briscoe def. Serpentico
