Spoilers From ROH TV Taping Before AEW Dynamite

January 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

Some matches for ROH TV were taped before this week’s AEW Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Top Flight def. The Butcher & The Blade

* Mark Briscoe def. Serpentico

