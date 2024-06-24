Spoilers From Saturday’s AAA Orígenes Taping

AAA taped matches for TV during their Orígenes tour stop last night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full results from the taping below, per Mas Lucha:

* Pathfinder, Andrómeda, Chik Tormenta & Bengala def. Noisy, Nobusan, Adelicius & Jessy Queen

* Los Vipers def. Brazo de Oro Jr, Aerostar & Karis La Momia Jr.

* AAA Latin America Championship Match: Octagon Jr def. Galeno del Mal, Drago & Dinamico La Secta del Mesías attacked Octagon Jr after the bout.

* La Secta Cibernética def. La Secta del Mesías. Los Vipers attacked La Secta Cibernética after the bell.

* Psycho Circus def. Alan Stone & Los Guapos VIP

* Dr. Wagner Jr def. Matt Riddle.