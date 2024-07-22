Spoilers From Tonight’s TNA Impact Taping

TNA taped episodes of Impact on Sunday night following Saturday’s Slammiversary PPV, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results from the taping below, per Fightful:

Xplosion

* Rich Swann def. Reverso

Impact Show 1

* Nic Nemeth promo cut a promo about being a fighting champion who will defend the title in any company. Mustafa Ali came out and complained about his loss at Slammiversary being a screwjob, then said he was announcing his candidacy for the World Championship. Nemeth was willing to have the match tonight but Ali said next week and they fought.

* Steve Maclin def. Cody Deaner

* AJ Francis def. Sami Callihan. Rich Swann distracted the ref and Joshua Bishop attacked Callihan, which led Francis get the win.

* Hammerstone & Ash by Elegance def. Eric Young & Jordynne Grace

* Josh Alexander cut a promo saying he couldn’t wait to get back to Toronto, then stopped as he was about about to explain his actions in the Slammiversary main event.

* ABC & Matt Hardy def. Brian Myers, Edward Edwards & JDC. Moose and Hendry were involved in the match

* PCO & Steph De Lander had their wedding ceremony which was officiated by Santino Marella. Rhino and Xia Brookside were present for the wedding. They read their vows and AJ Francis came out, but just wanted to witness. Matt Cardona tried to stop the wedding but De Lander didn’t want to go.

Xplosion

* Tasha Steelz def. Gisele Shaw

Impact Show 2

* The Rascalz def. KUSHIDA & Speedball Mountain

* Rosemary def. Kristara

* Josh Alexander refused to come out for a promo so Gia Miller spoke to him backstage. He said he was looking after himself from now on.

* Frankie Kazarian def. Ryan Nemeth. Alexander attacked Nemeth after the match.

* Gia Miller interviewed Joe Hendry.

* Jody Threat def. Masha Slamovich

* Mike Santana def. Campaign Singh

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth def. Mustafa Ali. Alexander came out to the stage after the match.

Dark Match:

* Casket Match: PCO def. Moose