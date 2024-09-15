wrestling / News
Spoilers From Saturday’s TNA Impact Taping
TNA taped episodes of Impact on Saturday night, and the spoilers are now online. You can check out the results from the taping below, per Bodyslam.net:
Xplosion
* Steve Maclin & Eric Young def. Pillars of Destiny
* Nic Nemeth def. Sami Callihan
Impact
* Alisha Edwards complained about losing the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Victory Road and called out Masha Slamovich.
* The Hardys & Masha Slamovich vs. Tasha Steelz, Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers (No Match Result)
* Hammerstone def. Deaner
* Joe Hendry came out and said he deserved a shot at the TNA World Title after beating Josh Alexander at Victory Road. Frankie Kazarian interrupted and said he deserved a title shot, so Nic Nemeth comes out and suggested a #1 contender’s match and Santino Marella made the match official.
* Spitfire def. Carlee Bright & Kendal Grey from WWE NXT
* Rhino def. Matt Cardona by DQ after Cardona hit him with a chair. PCO came down and chokeslammed Cardona.
* First Class def. Sinner & Saint
* Jonathan Gresham def. Laredo Kid
* Wendy Choo and Rosemary fought Jordynne Grace and Sol Ruca to a no context after Tasha Steelz and Masha Slamovich both got involved.
* Josh Alexander and Eric Young had a back-and-forth backstage, after which Alexander came out to the ring and called out Young. Alexander convinced Young that he’d changed before attacking him. Steve Maclin made the save and Sinner & Saint come to help Alexander.
* Heather Reckless def. Xia Brookside
* Zachary Wentz & ABC def. Leon Slater, KUSHIDA & Mike Bailey
* Mei Ying Lee def. Hyan
* TNA World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Joe Hendry def. Frankie Kazarian. Nemeth was on commentary for this match. Kazarian initially won with a brass knuckles shot, but Santino Marella restarted the match and Hendry got the win.
* Texas Deathmatch: Santana def. JDC
