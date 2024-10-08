Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE taped next week’s episode of Raw on Monday due to the UK tour taking place next week, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Rhea Ripley calls out Raquel Rodriguez. Tiffany Stratton instead comes out and says she has a message from Nia Jax. That distracted Ripley and Liv Morgan and Rodriguez attacked both Stratton and Ripley.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. Kairi Sane & IYO SKY

* The War Raiders def. Alpha Academy

* R-Truth def. Miz due a distraction from Karrion Kross and his group. They threw Truth back into the ring and Miz attackd him.

* Bron Breakker def. Kofi Kingston.

* Tiffany Stratton & Rhea Ripley fought Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez to a DQ or no context when Nia Jax attacked.