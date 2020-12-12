Looking Back at Kurt Angle’s 2006 WWE Release

411 presents the first episode of Squared Circle Spotlight as Andy Perez looks at Kurt Angle’s 2006 release from WWE. You can see the video below, in which some of the most prominent voices in pro wrestling journalism and commentary – including Dave Meltzer, Brian Zane (Wrestling with Wregret), Chris Van Vliet, and Ross Tweddell (Cultaholic) – break down the circumstances surrounding the Olympic Gold Medalist’s firing from WWE, struggle with injuries and addiction, and eventual jump to TNA Wrestling.

