wrestling / News
Stacks Lorenzo Beats Tony D’Angelo At NXT Battleground After Luca Crusifino Returns
Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo struck a blow in his feud with Tony D’Angelo at NXT Battleground, beating the Don after Luca Crusifino returned. Sunday’s show saw Stacks get the win when Crusifino appeared at ringside, which distracted D’Angelo. Stacks then hit the Don with a low blow behind the ref’s back, then took him out to get the victory.
After the match, Stacks left alone and Crusifino walked up to D’Angelo but the Don walked away from him. You can see highlights from the match below:
The Underboss has arrived… @Stacks_WWE is ready for war. 😤#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/iIgfGUGA5C
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
"All you had to do was listen to me!"@TonyDangeloWWE is just tossing @Stacks_WWE around with ease…#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/z3tjt6Fn3A
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
For The Family! @TonyDangeloWWE is fighting through the pain and taking it to @Stacks_WWE! 👊#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/nYKyZszkVo
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
What is going on?!@TonyDangeloWWE just had a realization and stopped going after @Stacks_WWE… 😳#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/ZvSzagvxBx
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
.@LucaCrusifino is here! 🤯
Was this all a part of the plan?!? 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RBmFg019Qu
— WWE (@WWE) May 26, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Sandman Criticizes Kurt Angle For Walking Out After ECW Show, Angle Says To Do Something About It
- Notes from TNA Wrestling Under Siege and Tonight’s Taping
- Note on Producer For Match Between Jey Uso and Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Details On Possible Reasons For WWE Moving Wrestlemania 42 To Las Vegas