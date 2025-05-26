Stacks Lorenzo Beats Tony D’Angelo At NXT Battleground After Luca Crusifino Returns

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo struck a blow in his feud with Tony D’Angelo at NXT Battleground, beating the Don after Luca Crusifino returned. Sunday’s show saw Stacks get the win when Crusifino appeared at ringside, which distracted D’Angelo. Stacks then hit the Don with a low blow behind the ref’s back, then took him out to get the victory.

After the match, Stacks left alone and Crusifino walked up to D’Angelo but the Don walked away from him. You can see highlights from the match below: