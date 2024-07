Stampede Street Fight Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe and Chris Jericho are taking it to the streets (metaphorically) for a match on next week’s AEW Dynamite. It was announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage that Joe and Jericho will compete in a Stampede Street Fight on Dynamite.

The updated card for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Page OR Jay White

* Stampede Street Fight: Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho

* Swerve Strickland returns