Major Star Return Could Be Announced on RAW Tonight, Impact Summerslam Card (POTENTIAL SPOILER)

Dave Meltzer stated on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that even though WWE has already announced Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz for the Summerslam, the plan is to actually have Ziggler vs. Goldberg on the show, adding that the match will likely be made official tonight on RAW with Summerslam quickly approaching next Sunday. The Ziggler vs. Goldberg match has been rumored for Summerslam for awhile.

The Summerslam card is currently expected to include 15 matches:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

* RAW Women’s Championship Submission Match: Becky Lynch vs. Natalya

* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

* SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Ember Moon

* Kevin Owens’ Career On The Line: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

* Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

* Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black

* Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt (as The Fiend)

The rumored matches include:

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Goldberg

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Ali vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: The IIconics (c) vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

* WWE Crusierweight Title: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan

* Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander