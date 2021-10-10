STARDOM 10 Anniversary Grand Final Results 10.09.21: Utami Hayashita Retains Title

– World Wonder Ring STARDOM held the promotions 10th Anniversary Grand Final Osaka Dream Cinderella 2021 event yesterday. The event was held at Osaka Castle Hall in Osaka, Japan with an announced attendance of 1,441 people. Below are some results from STARDOM’s website.

* Oedo Tai (Rina & Saki Kashima) defeated Lady C & Waka Tsukiyama at 5 minutes 43 seconds.

* Future Of Stardom Championship: Ruaka defeated Unagi Sayaka (c) to win the title at 8 minutes 17 seconds.

* Team Marvelous (Maria & Rin Kadokura) beat Cosmic Angels (Mai Sakurai & Mina Shirakawa) at 11 minutes 39 seconds.

* High Speed Championship: Starlight Kid (c) beat Fukigen Death at 5 minutes 47 seconds.

* Artist Of Stardom Championship: Donna del Mondo (Himeka, Maika & Natsupoi) (c) were victorious over Queen’s Quest (AZM, Momo Watanabe & Saya Kamitani) at 16 minutes 36 seconds.

* Hazuki defeated Koguma at 11 minutes 39 seconds.

* SWA Undisputed World Women’s Championship: Syuri (c) beat Saki Kashima at 8 minutes 58 seconds.

* Wonder of Stardom Championship: Tam Nakano (c) vs. Mayu Iwatani ended in a time limit draw at 30 minutes.

* World of Stardom Championship: Utami Hayashishita (c) beat Takumi Iroha at 30 minutes 52 seconds.

Congratulations to new Future of Stardom champion Ruaka! pic.twitter.com/wBmsfSMjo6 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 9, 2021