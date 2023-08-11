STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Day 7 Results & Updated Standings

STARDOM held the seventh night of their 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 on Thursday, and the results plus updated standings are online. You can see the results below for the show, which took place in Okayama, per Fightful:

Full results from the show are below.

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Day 7 Results (8/10/23)

* Mei Seira & Megan Bayne def. HANAKO & Hina and Momo Watanabe & Rina

* Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Waka Tsukiyama def. Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Miyu Amasaki

* Tam Nakano, Saori Anou & Yuna Mizumori def. Giulia, Maika & Thekla

* Hanan, Hazuki, Koguma, Momo Kohgo & Saya Iida) def. Syuri, Konami, Saki Kashima, MIRAI & Ami Sourei

* Red Stars Match: Suzu Suzuki (4) def. Natsuko Tora (6)

* Red Stars Match: Natsupoi (7) def. Mayu Iwatani (4)

Updated Standings

Red Stars

7 – Natsupoi

6 – Natsuko Tora

4 – Tam Nakano

4 – Mayu Iwatani

4 – Suzu Suzuki

3 – Syuri

0 – Hazuki

0 – Starlight Kid

0 – Ami Sourei

0 – Saya Kamitani (injured)

Blue Stars

5 – Giulia

4 – Saori Anou

4 – MIRAI

4 – Mina Shirakawa

4 – Momo Watanabe

3 – Maika

2 – Utami Hayashishita

2 – Mariah May

2 – AZM

0 – Hanan