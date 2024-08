STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2024 Day 11 Results 8.28.24: AZM Faces Maika

STARDOM held day 11 of their 2024 5STAR Grand Prix on Wednesday morning, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Red Stars-B Tomoe Battle Playoff: AZM def. Tomoka Inaba and Mei Seira

* Blue Stars-B: Hanan def. Suzu Suzuki

* Tam Nakano & Hina def. H.A.T.E.

* Red Stars Quarterfinal Match: Mayu Iwatani def. Natsupoi

* Blue Stars Quarterfinal Match: Saya Kamitani def. Starlight Kid

* Blue Stars Quarterfinal Match: Hanan def. Syuri

* Red Stars Quarterfinal Match: Maika def. AZM