– STARDOM has announced the details for the 2023 Cinderella Tournament. The opening event will be held on March 26 at the Yokohama Budokan in Yokohama, Japan. This year’s tournament will have a record 36 participants.

A record 36 players entered will be competing in the tournament this year. STARDOM has announced 34 competitors so far:

MIRAI

Saya Kamitani

Giulia

Momo Watanabe

Mayu Iwatani

Utami Hayashishita

AZM

Hazuki

Koguma

Momo Kohgo

Tam Nakano

Natsupoi

Thekla

Mai Sakurai

Maika

Himeka

Lady C

Hina

Miyu Amasaki

Natsuko Tora

Mina Shirakawa

Mariah May

Ami Sourei

Tomoka Inaba

Ruaka

Rina

Syuri

Starlight Kid

Haruka Umesaki

Saki Kashima

Saya Iida

Hanan

Nanae Takahashi

Yuna Mizumori

The final two competitors will be announced later on.