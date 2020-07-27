wrestling / News

STARDOM Cinderella Summer in Tokyo Results from Korakuen Hall

July 27, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Here are results from STARDOM’s Cinderella Summer in Tokyo Results from Korakuen Hall on July 26th.

* Saki Kashima defeated Hina

* Natsuko Tora & Natsu Sumire defeated DEATH Yama-san & Rina

* Momo Watanabe pinned Maika

* Himeka & Syuri defeated Mayu Iwatani & Saya Iida

* Syuri challenged Mayu Iwatani to a World of Stardom title match and Mayu proposed next month in Yokohama.

* AZM pinned Starlight Kid to win the High Speed Title in a 3 Way Battle that also featured Riho, who came into the match as champion.

* Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani defeated Jungle Kyona & Konami to win the vacant Goddesses of Stardom tag team titles.

* Maika & Himeka made a challenge to new champions Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani

* Giulia defeated Tam Nakano via referee stop in 28:27 to win the vacant Wonder of Stardom title.

