wrestling / News
STARDOM Cinderella Summer in Tokyo Results from Korakuen Hall
Here are results from STARDOM’s Cinderella Summer in Tokyo Results from Korakuen Hall on July 26th.
* Saki Kashima defeated Hina
* Natsuko Tora & Natsu Sumire defeated DEATH Yama-san & Rina
* Momo Watanabe pinned Maika
* Himeka & Syuri defeated Mayu Iwatani & Saya Iida
* Syuri challenged Mayu Iwatani to a World of Stardom title match and Mayu proposed next month in Yokohama.
* AZM pinned Starlight Kid to win the High Speed Title in a 3 Way Battle that also featured Riho, who came into the match as champion.
* Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani defeated Jungle Kyona & Konami to win the vacant Goddesses of Stardom tag team titles.
* Maika & Himeka made a challenge to new champions Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani
* Giulia defeated Tam Nakano via referee stop in 28:27 to win the vacant Wonder of Stardom title.
