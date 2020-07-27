STARDOM Cinderella Summer in Tokyo Results from Korakuen Hall

Here are results from STARDOM’s Cinderella Summer in Tokyo Results from Korakuen Hall on July 26th.

* Saki Kashima defeated Hina

* Natsuko Tora & Natsu Sumire defeated DEATH Yama-san & Rina

* Momo Watanabe pinned Maika

* Himeka & Syuri defeated Mayu Iwatani & Saya Iida

* Syuri challenged Mayu Iwatani to a World of Stardom title match and Mayu proposed next month in Yokohama.

* AZM pinned Starlight Kid to win the High Speed Title in a 3 Way Battle that also featured Riho, who came into the match as champion.

* Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani defeated Jungle Kyona & Konami to win the vacant Goddesses of Stardom tag team titles.

* Maika & Himeka made a challenge to new champions Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani

* Giulia defeated Tam Nakano via referee stop in 28:27 to win the vacant Wonder of Stardom title.

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆New Wonder of Stardom champion Giulia! pic.twitter.com/aLjj6j7ek0 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆Giulia defeated Tam Nakano via referee stop in 28:27 to win the vacant Wonder of Stardom title.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/gw7YCK8km9 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆Giulia defeated Tam Nakano via referee stop in 28:27 to win the vacant Wonder of Stardom title.

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/Ur6ZYOlkk3 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆New Goddesses of Stardom tag team champions Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani! pic.twitter.com/LJQ5WUbAHQ — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆Maika & Himeka made a challenge to new champions Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani pic.twitter.com/081ZPrHm2D — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani defeated Jungle Kyona & Konami to win the vacant Goddesses of Stardom tag team titles.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/VW5XTIIzny — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani defeated Jungle Kyona & Konami to win the vacant Goddesses of Stardom tag team titles.

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/MjincieeRC — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆New High Speed champion AZM! pic.twitter.com/4QNNRMygbU — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆AZM pinned Starlight Kid to win the High Speed Title in a 3 Way Battle that also featured Riho, who came into the match as champion.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/P8yB3MZkYm — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆AZM pinned Starlight Kid to win the High Speed Title in a 3 Way Battle that also featured Riho, who came into the match as champion.

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/npQgN7Vufl — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆Syuri challenged Mayu Iwatani to a World of Stardom title match and Mayu proposed next month in Yokohama. pic.twitter.com/YpbeieZF1o — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆Himeka & Syuri defeated Mayu Iwatani & Saya Iida pic.twitter.com/ecHx8yosGw — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆Momo Watanabe pinned Maika pic.twitter.com/u0BG4cSFug — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020

July 26 Korakuen Hall

◆Natsuko Tora & Natsu Sumire defeated DEATH Yama-san & Rina pic.twitter.com/AmgCk0h1hc — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) July 26, 2020