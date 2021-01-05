wrestling / News
STARDOM Dark Match Results for Night 2 of WK 15
– As previously reported, two STARDOM dark matches were scheduled for today’s Wrestle Kingdom Night 2 event at the Tokyo Dome. The matches were only shown for the live crowd and were not broadcast for TV or streamed live. The matchups featured Donna Del Mondo, Saya Kamitani, AZM and Utami Hayashishita vs. Maika, Natsupoi and Himeka. The second tag match will feature Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano vs. Syuri and Giulia.
Results for the STARDOM dark matches are now available, courtesy of NJPW’s official Japanese website:
* Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani & AZM defeated Maika, Himeka & Natsupoi.
* Giulia & Syuri beat Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano.
Some live event photos from the dark matches were also shared via Twitter:
Today Stardom takes the stage in the Tokyo Dome dark matches! pic.twitter.com/2wItzylpMG
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) January 5, 2021
いい試合だった！#njpw
#njwk15 pic.twitter.com/phrp9CdJgY
— まさひこ (@masahiko75) January 5, 2021
2021.01.05
東京ドーム#上谷沙弥 選手
初めて見た#njwk15 #njpw pic.twitter.com/MhHcawwdsg
— よみ (@vharuto1219) January 5, 2021
朱里ちゃん、良かったね！
#njpw #njwk15 #wk15day2 pic.twitter.com/yiq9J3nWhn
— 戸田 聡 (@JswSatoshi) January 5, 2021
第0試合でスターダム提供試合、東京ドームでバーブさんのレフェリングが観れた！！#スターダム #STARDOM #njpw #njwk15 #wk15day2 pic.twitter.com/E5OnlDIPHu
— [email protected] (@light_moonw5) January 5, 2021
