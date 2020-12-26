STARDOM Dark Matches Announced for Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15

– NJPW and World Wonder Ring STARDOM have announced that two STARDOM dark matches will open Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome on January 5. You can view the new matchups below.

The first match will feature Donna Del Mondo, Saya Kamitani, Azumi and Utami Hayashishita vs. Maika, Natsupoi and Himeka. The second tag match will feature Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano vs. Syuri and Giulia.

The matches will not be airing for the livestreams on NJPW World or FITE TV. Wrestle Kingdom 15 will be a two-night event on January 4 and 5, 2021. The shows will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Besides the aforementioned STARDOM dark matches, the cards will be available live on FITE TV and NJPW World.