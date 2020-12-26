wrestling / News
STARDOM Dark Matches Announced for Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15
– NJPW and World Wonder Ring STARDOM have announced that two STARDOM dark matches will open Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome on January 5. You can view the new matchups below.
The first match will feature Donna Del Mondo, Saya Kamitani, Azumi and Utami Hayashishita vs. Maika, Natsupoi and Himeka. The second tag match will feature Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano vs. Syuri and Giulia.
The matches will not be airing for the livestreams on NJPW World or FITE TV. Wrestle Kingdom 15 will be a two-night event on January 4 and 5, 2021. The shows will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Besides the aforementioned STARDOM dark matches, the cards will be available live on FITE TV and NJPW World.
【1月5日（火）東京ドーム大会の“スターダム提供試合”対戦カードが決定！】
岩谷麻優＆中野たむvsジュリア＆朱里！
林下詩美＆上谷沙弥＆AZM vs 舞華＆ひめか＆なつぽい!!
※ダークマッチ、16時開始予定！
⇒https://t.co/fdmupgG7YA#njwk15 #スターダム pic.twitter.com/Au62xa99lR
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) December 26, 2020
新日本プロレス
2021年1月5日（火）東京ドーム
🔷スターダム提供試合
岩谷麻優&中野たむ vs
ジュリア&朱里
◆スターダム提供試合
林下詩美&上谷沙弥&AZM vs
舞華&ひめか&なつぽい
この2試合が午後4時から始まります pic.twitter.com/DOn5DDSNwo
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) December 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Not Having a Clear Direction for Royal Rumble, Possible Matchups
- Details on WWE Doing Long-Term Booking For NXT As Opposed to Smackdown & Raw
- Several AEW Contracts Reportedly Due to Expire in Half of 2021
- Chris Jericho Trends On Twitter During Dynamite Due To His Physique, Abadon Defends Him