STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Finals 2024 Results: Maika & HANAKO Headline

STARDOM Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Finals 2024 took place on Sunday. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

* Hazuki def. Matoi Hamabe

* Koguma def. Ranna Yagami and Waka Tsukiyama

* Natsuko Tora def. Rian

* Tora challenged Maika to a singles match at Stardom Dream Queendom 2024

* H.A.T.E. (Momo Watanabe, Ruaka & Fukigen Death) def. God’s Eye (Saki Kashima, Lady C & Hina)

* NEO Genesis (AZM, Mei Seira, Miyu Amasaki, Starlight Kid & Suzu Suzuki) def. Cosmic Angels (Aya Sakura, Natsupoi, Saori Anou, Sayaka Kurara & Yuna Mizumori). Starlight Kid and Natsupoi agreed to a Wonder of Stardom Championship match at Stardom Dream Queendom 2024

* Mayu Iwatani def. Momo Kohgo

* PsyQueen (Saya Kamitani & Konami) def. Tam Nakano & Syuri

* Goddesses of Stardom Tag League Finals: wing*gori (Hanan & Saya Iida) def. Maika & HANAKO