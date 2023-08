STARDOM MidSummer Festival 2023 Results: Six-Woman Tag Team Main Event, More

STARDOM’s MidSummer Festival 2023 took place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Mei Seira def. HANAKO and Fukigen Death

* Hanan, Hina & Rina def. Waka Tsukiyama, Yuna Mizumori & Lady C

* Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa def. Megan Bayne & Thekla

* Suzu Suzuki & Maika def. Ami Sourei & Saya Iida

* Mayu Iwatani & Koguma def. & Saori Anou

* Natsuko Tora, Ruaka, Dump Matsumoto & ZAP def. Utami Hayashishita, AZM, Miyu Amasaki & Kyoko Inoue

* Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Saori Anou def. Hazuki, Shinobu Kandori & Takako Inoue

* Nanae Takahashi, Momoe Nakanishi & Jaguar Yokota def. Black Desire & Yuu