STARDOM New Blood 7 Results: Tag Team Title Tournament Kicks Off, More

STARDOM New Blood 7 kicked off the NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship tournament on Friday, and the results from the show are online. You can see the full results and video below from the show, per Fightful:

* Rina def. Miran

* Ruaka def. Marika Kobashi

* Nanae Takahashi def. Waka Tsukiyama. Tsukiyama challenged Takahashi to a rematch at NEW BLOOD Premium, which takes place on March 25th.

* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Match: Ami Sourei & Nanami def. Momo Kohgo & Momoka Hanazono

* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Match: Mai Sakurai & Chanyota def. Hina & Lady C

* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Match: Starlight Kid & KARMA def. Xia Brookside & Mariah May

* NEW BLOOD Tag Team Championship Match: MIRAI & Tomoka Inaba def. Saya Iida & Hanan