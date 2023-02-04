STARDOM Supreme Fight 2023 Results: Guilia Defeats Suzu Suzuki

STARDOM held their PPV event Supreme Fight 2023 earlier today at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Saki Kashima won the Naniwa Roulette to get a title shot of her choice. She picked the High-Speed Championship.

– Mayu Iwatani def. Waka Tsukiyama

– Mayu Iwatani def. Momo Kohgo

– Mayu Iwatani def. Miyu Amasaki

– Mayu Iwatani vs. Tam Nakano ended in a five-minute draw. Both are eliminated.

– Mina Shirakawa vs. Natsupoi ended in a five-minute draw. Both are eliminated.

– Mariah May def. Mai Sakurai

– Mariah May vs. Thekla ended in both going over-the-top-rope. Both are eliminated.

– Billiken Death def. Yuna Mizumori

– Saki Kashima def. Billiken Death

* It was announced that the Cinderella tournament will have 36 wrestlers, including Utami Hayashishita, AZM, Hazuki, Koguma, Momo Kohgo, Tam Nakano, Natsupoi, Thekla, Mai Sakurai, Maika, Himeka, Lady C, Hina, Miyu Amasaki, Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe, Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May, Ami Sourei, Tomoka Inaba, Ruaka, Rina, Syuri, Starlight Kid, Haruka Umesaki, Saki Kashima, Mayu Iwatani, Saya Iida, Hanan, Nanae Takahashi, Yuna Mizumori, Saya Kamitani, Giulia & MIRAI. Two will be named later on.

* Triangle Derby I: Classmates (Hazuki, Saya Iida & Koguma) (4) def. Unique Glare (Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Haruka Umesaki) (4)

* God’s Eye (Konami, Syuri & Ami Sourei) def. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Lady C)

* Chirhiro Hashimoto def. MIRAI. After the match, Hashimoto challenged Syrui, who accepted.

* Goddess of Stardom Championship: 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu) (c) def. MaiHime (Maika & Himeka). After the match, Natsuko Tora and Ruaka challenged 7Upp.

* Wonder of Stardom Championship: Saya Kamitani (c) def. Momo Watanabe. This broke the record for most defenses of the title with V14.

* World of Stardom Championship: Giulia (c) def. Suzu Suzuki

Here are the updated Triangle Derby I standings:

RED TRIANGLE BLOCK

8 – Neo Stardom Army (Nanae Takahashi, Yuu & Yuna Mizumori)

8 – Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah May & Xia Brookside)

7 – Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Saya Kamitani)

6 – Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & SAKI)

4 – Unique Glare (Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Haruka Umesaki)

4 – Bari Bari Bombers (Giulia, Thekla & Mai Sakurai)

0 – H & M’s (Mayu Iwatani, Momo Kohgo & Hanan)

BLUE TRIANGLE BLOCK

9 – Abarenbo GE (Syuri, MIRAI & Ami Sourei)

8 – Prominence (Suzu Suzuki, Risa Sera & Kurumi Hiiragi)

6 – Gold Ship (Momo Watanabe, Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima)

6 – Rebel x Enemy (Ram Kaichow, Maika Ozaki & Maya Yukihi)

4 – MaiHime With C (Maika, Himeka & Lady C)

4 – Classmates (Hazuki, Saya Iida & Koguma)

0 – Team Lollipop (Waka Tsukiyama, Rina Amikura & Yuko Sakurai)