STARDOM World Climax 2022: The Top Results – KAIRI Battles Starlight Kid, More

STARDOM’s World Climax 2022: The Top show took place on Sunday with KAIRI and more in action, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Future of STARDOM Championship Match: Hanan def. Mai Sakurai

* Cinderella Rumble: Mei Suruga def. Unagi Sayaka, Mina Shirakawa, Ai Houzan, Maria, Momo Kohgo, Saya IIda, Aoi, Tomoka Inaba, Nanami, Haruka Umesaki, Lady C, Rina, Saki Kashima, Ruaka, Waka Tsukiyama, Yuna Mizumori, and Miyu Amasaki

* Utami Hayashishita def. MIRAI

* Momo Watanabe def. Hazuki

* High Speed Championship: AZM (c) def. NatsuPoi and Koguma

* KAIRI def. Starlight Kid

* Giulia, Thekla, Maika, & Himeka def. Risa Sera, Suzu Suzuki, Akane Fujita, & Mochi Miyagi

* Wonder of STARDOM Championship: Saya Kamitani def. Tam Nakano

* World of STARDOM Championship: Syuri def. Mayu Iwatani