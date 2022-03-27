wrestling / News
STARDOM World Climax 2022: The Top Results – KAIRI Battles Starlight Kid, More
STARDOM’s World Climax 2022: The Top show took place on Sunday with KAIRI and more in action, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
Full results and highlights are below.
* Future of STARDOM Championship Match: Hanan def. Mai Sakurai
* Cinderella Rumble: Mei Suruga def. Unagi Sayaka, Mina Shirakawa, Ai Houzan, Maria, Momo Kohgo, Saya IIda, Aoi, Tomoka Inaba, Nanami, Haruka Umesaki, Lady C, Rina, Saki Kashima, Ruaka, Waka Tsukiyama, Yuna Mizumori, and Miyu Amasaki
* Utami Hayashishita def. MIRAI
* Momo Watanabe def. Hazuki
* High Speed Championship: AZM (c) def. NatsuPoi and Koguma
* KAIRI def. Starlight Kid
.@KAIRI_official slows down SLK with the Anchor hold! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/8dPK7hExja
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
* Giulia, Thekla, Maika, & Himeka def. Risa Sera, Suzu Suzuki, Akane Fujita, & Mochi Miyagi
.@Sera_Risa and @miyagimochi take the fight to Giulia! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/SUVImY6V9z
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
* Wonder of STARDOM Championship: Saya Kamitani def. Tam Nakano
The Golden Phoenix burns brightest, flies highest. @sayachan38vv, you are extraordinary! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/kRZDkfTB30
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
"From the heavens!" @tmtmtmx is willing to fight Kamitani in the Golden Phoenix's realm! #STARDOM #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/7hu9sZp8iq
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
* World of STARDOM Championship: Syuri def. Mayu Iwatani
The strength! The skill! The spirit! @syuri_wv3s showing again and again why she has risen to become the standard of #STARDOM! #スターダム
Watch PPV ➡️ https://t.co/PgfnVqbS8L
Subscribe ➡️ https://t.co/e7HSY04b0x pic.twitter.com/RYNIE1NWhF
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Stars React to Triple H’s Retirement: Ric Flair, Adam Cole, William Regal, More
- Ryback Reacts To Triple H’s Retirement: ‘He Was a Disappointment To Me But I Wish Him Well’
- High Profile People In WWE Pushing Vince McMahon To Keep Cody Rhodes’ AEW Aesthetic
- Details on Backstage Reaction To Those Denying That Cody Rhodes Signed With WWE