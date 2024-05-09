DDP Says Britt Baker Is Coming Back to AEW, Says She Is In Amazing Physical Shape

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Diamond Dallas Page said that Britt Baker will be returning to AEW soon, as she has been recovering from an injury. Baker last wrestled in September on an episode of Collision. He also shared photos with her yesterday, noting she’s been working out with him through DDP Yoga.

DDP said: “She’s been off TV for a while because of injury. She’s coming back, she looks amazing. Her body looks great and she was blown away by the pump that she got. She was live and ready to go. She was a little intimidated by the cold plunge, as most everybody is who has never done it. She got in there. It’s all mental. Within a minute, she owned it. She stayed for three minutes. It’s like 41 degrees,” DDP said on Busted Open Radio, noting that Britt did the cold plunge and worked out on the mat and with weights. “It was a great day all around. Just talking about the business, what she wants to do when she comes back and all of that. She’s a top talent. You’re looking at men and women, you’re looking at Britt. What she’s done as a character, as a promo, and what she’s done in the ring. I’m looking forward to seeing her get back.”