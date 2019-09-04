Starrcast IV Announced For November

– It’s official, folks: Starrcast is coming back for yet another go before the year is done. The Starrcast Twitter account has announced that Starrcast IV will take place from November 7th through the 10th in Baltimore, Maryland. The event will be held the same weekend as AEW Full Gear, which will be held in the city on November 9th.

The news comes just a few days after Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson said that there were no plans yet for a fourth Starrcast. You can see all the details below:

Diamonds are forever… and so is Starrcast! Join us in Baltimore, November 7th-10th, for #Starrcast IV! Stay tuned to https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 for ticketing & hotel information! pic.twitter.com/N15uk1SVP6 — #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) September 4, 2019