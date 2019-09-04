wrestling / News

Starrcast IV Announced For November

September 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Starrcast IV

– It’s official, folks: Starrcast is coming back for yet another go before the year is done. The Starrcast Twitter account has announced that Starrcast IV will take place from November 7th through the 10th in Baltimore, Maryland. The event will be held the same weekend as AEW Full Gear, which will be held in the city on November 9th.

The news comes just a few days after Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson said that there were no plans yet for a fourth Starrcast. You can see all the details below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Starrcast IV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading