wrestling / News
Starrcast IV Announced For November
– It’s official, folks: Starrcast is coming back for yet another go before the year is done. The Starrcast Twitter account has announced that Starrcast IV will take place from November 7th through the 10th in Baltimore, Maryland. The event will be held the same weekend as AEW Full Gear, which will be held in the city on November 9th.
The news comes just a few days after Starrcast promoter Conrad Thompson said that there were no plans yet for a fourth Starrcast. You can see all the details below:
Diamonds are forever… and so is Starrcast!
Join us in Baltimore, November 7th-10th, for #Starrcast IV!
Stay tuned to https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 for ticketing & hotel information! pic.twitter.com/N15uk1SVP6
— #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) September 4, 2019
#Starrcast has your EXCLUSIVE chance to purchase #AEWFullGear tickets before they go on sale to the public!
The #Starrcast Platinum Full Gear Bundle will be available for purchase THIS THURSDAY at 12pm Eastern!
TICKETS & INFO: https://t.co/VShyAsTu00 pic.twitter.com/nvxs3a3x8a
— #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) September 4, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jerry Lawler Says He Currently Has Three Contracts With WWE, Claims AEW Isn’t the Enemy
- Mick Foley Likes Bray Wyatt Using the Mandible Claw, How The Undertaker Helped Him Cement the Move
- Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin and CM Punk’s WWE ’13 Interview, If a Match Was Ever Discussed
- The OC On Not Travelling With AJ Styles When They Were Frustrated in WWE, Styles Says This Contract Is His Last