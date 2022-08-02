Status Update on Sasha Banks & Naomi Possibly Returning to WWE

– As previously reported, there was talk of WWE looking to mend fences with Sasha Banks and Naomi now that Vince McMahon has exited the company. Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation this week with a F4WOnline.com Daily Update.

According to Meltzer’s update, while it’s unknown if deals for them to return have been signed yet, the situation looks to be moving in that direction. WWE is said to be internally expecting Banks and Naomi’s returns to happen.

Meltzer also stated on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, “If everything goes the way it’s expected to go, they’ll be back.” He continued that when he asked people in the company if the deal was done, they are said to have responded that looks to be the way it’s going, but it’s not “100% done” or “etched in stone.”

Previously, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE and left their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles behind earlier in May. They were then indefinitely suspended. While there were reports of Banks possibly securing her WWE release, they were never confirmed.