WWE Reportedly Hoping to Mend Things With Sasha Banks & Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE statuses have been a source of some speculation since they walked out of Raw, and a new report says the company is hoping to fix things with them. As you no doubt know, the two have been on an indefinite suspension since they walked out of the May 16th episode of Raw over dissatisfaction with the treatment of the women’s tag team division. However, a new report by Dave Meltzer on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast notes that the company is hoping to mend fences, particularly now that Vince McMahon has exited the company.

“It’s kind of up in the air. They’re gone,” Meltzer said about the two (per WrestlingNews.co). “The last I heard was that there would be attempts made to reconcile, especially with Vince gone. So, it’s up in the air. I don’t think there’s anything definite just yet.”

Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE and left their WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions behind, and were immediately suspended. There have been reports that Banks secured her WWE release, but those have not yet been confirmed.