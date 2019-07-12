wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Does Dance Challenge, Nikki Bella on New Love, Shayna Baszler Gets YouTube Channel Invite
– Stephanie McMahon has fulfilled a challenge to Dance or Donate, and she chose to dance. You can see the post by Stephanie below, in which she was challenged by Lilly Tartikoff and dances, then proceeds to challenge Carmella, Naomi and R-Truth:
Lilly Tartikoff challenged me to #danceordonate for @ucancerfront, and I chose to dance! Now I’m spreading the challenge to @CarmellaWWE, @RonKillings & @NaomiWWE. Dance…or donate at https://t.co/k6J9lZhKDP! pic.twitter.com/IJcObP6DBr
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 10, 2019
– Access posted the following interview with Nikki Bella at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, where she talked about her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev:
– WWE Now took a look at Shayna Baszler getting an invite to appear on the FBE YouTube channel. The channel is best known for its React! series and has featured WWE stars several times in the past:
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Into a Fight in Mexico City Airport With Haku, Ending Up in ‘Airport Jail’
- Kenny Omega Not Likely to Be Booked For NJPW, NJPW/AEW Relationship Described as ‘Cold’
- Jim Ross on Why AEW Has Instituted Time Limits, His Role in AEW
- Backstage Update on Original Plans for Roman Reigns’ Partner on Raw, Follow-Up Angle Planned for Cedric Alexander