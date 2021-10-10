Stephanie McMahon Inducted Into International Sports Hall of Fame

Stephanie McMahon is among the newest members of the International Sports Hall of Fame, being inducted on Sunday morning. As McMahon noted on Twitter, she was inducted alongside Jay Cutler, Peter Westbrook, Billy Blanks, Marcus Allen, & Ernie Reyes Sr., writing:

“Congratulations Jay Cutler, Peter Westbrook, Billy Blanks, @MarcusAllenHOF, & Ernie Reyes Sr.! Thank you @RobertGoldmanMD, Fairfax and all involved for this extraordinary award. #ISHOF”

McMahon is the first female executive to be inducted into the ISHOF, which was launched in 2012. It honors world’s greatest athletes in all categories. Previous WWE-related inductees include Mark Henry, Bruno Sammartino, Kurt Angle, Triple H, and Ronda Rousey.