wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Inducted Into International Sports Hall of Fame
Stephanie McMahon is among the newest members of the International Sports Hall of Fame, being inducted on Sunday morning. As McMahon noted on Twitter, she was inducted alongside Jay Cutler, Peter Westbrook, Billy Blanks, Marcus Allen, & Ernie Reyes Sr., writing:
“Congratulations Jay Cutler, Peter Westbrook, Billy Blanks, @MarcusAllenHOF, & Ernie Reyes Sr.! Thank you @RobertGoldmanMD, Fairfax and all involved for this extraordinary award. #ISHOF”
McMahon is the first female executive to be inducted into the ISHOF, which was launched in 2012. It honors world’s greatest athletes in all categories. Previous WWE-related inductees include Mark Henry, Bruno Sammartino, Kurt Angle, Triple H, and Ronda Rousey.
Congratulations Jay Cutler, Peter Westbrook, Billy Blanks, @MarcusAllenHOF, & Ernie Reyes Sr.! Thank you @RobertGoldmanMD, Fairfax and all involved for this extraordinary award. #ISHOF pic.twitter.com/DvEMllT23u
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More On Select Talents Being Told Of Where They Were Going In WWE Draft
- Tony Khan Defends His Tweet About Head-to-Head Battle With Smackdown, Says He Wants To Create Competition For Wrestling Fans
- More Details On Power Structure in AEW, Including Who Convinced Tony Khan To Hire Bobby Fish
- Amanda Huber Dispels Rumors About Brodie Lee’s Illness Last Year, Reveals -1 Has Been Drawing His Own Gear