wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H Celebrating Anniversary, Josiah Williams Raps About Bayley vs. Sasha Banks
– Happy anniversary to Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, who are celebrating 17 years of marriage on Sunday. McMahon posted to Twitter to celebrate the occasion with a message to her husband, as you can see below:
“No words to describe how much I LOVE YOU!!!!! 17 of the most incredible years of my life! I am grateful for you and our children every day and every day I appreciate you more. Forever”
No words to describe how much I LOVE YOU!!!!! 17 of the most incredible years of my life! I am grateful for you and our children every day and every day I appreciate you more. Forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r9CrvMUJCo
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 25, 2020
– Josiah Williams’ latest YouTube video has him envisioning a rap battle between Hell in a Cell opponents Sasha Banks and Bayley:
More Trending Stories
- Lance Storm Says Mercedes Martinez Must Feel She Dodged A Bullet After Being Removed From Retribution
- Backstage Update on Penta El Zero M Replacing Fenix in AEW Title Eliminator Tournament (SPOILERS)
- Arn Anderson On Still Not Being Able To Process What Happened With Chris Benoit, Scariest Part Of The Tragedy
- Bully Ray Says Bianca Belair Is The Female Mr. Perfect, Praises Alexa Bliss & The Fiend’s Pairing