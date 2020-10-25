WWE News: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H Celebrating Anniversary, Josiah Williams Raps About Bayley vs. Sasha Banks

– Happy anniversary to Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, who are celebrating 17 years of marriage on Sunday. McMahon posted to Twitter to celebrate the occasion with a message to her husband, as you can see below:

“No words to describe how much I LOVE YOU!!!!! 17 of the most incredible years of my life! I am grateful for you and our children every day and every day I appreciate you more. Forever”

No words to describe how much I LOVE YOU!!!!! 17 of the most incredible years of my life! I am grateful for you and our children every day and every day I appreciate you more. Forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r9CrvMUJCo — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 25, 2020

– Josiah Williams’ latest YouTube video has him envisioning a rap battle between Hell in a Cell opponents Sasha Banks and Bayley: